CBS-19 – TEXAS:

Louie Gohmert releases statement regarding lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence

The lawsuit, filed Sunday, focuses on the Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to certify the states’ electoral vote counts and finalize Joe Biden’s victory.

TYLER, Texas — Mike Pence is facing a new lawsuit in his official capacity as vice president from Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and a slew of other Republicans in a last-ditch effort to try and overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Sunday, focuses on the Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to certify the states’ electoral vote counts and finalize Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. The incumbent vice president, which is Pence, presides over the largely ceremonial meeting as written in the 1887 federal law known as the Electoral Count Act.

However, the lawsuit asks a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas to strike down the act as unconstitutional according to the Twelfth Amendment. The lawsuit cites the “exclusive dispute resolution mechanisms” which allow the vice president to determine which slate of electors count for a given state.

Electors across the country cast their votes on Dec. 14. Biden won, receiving 306 electoral votes, compared to Trump’s 232. In some Biden states, pro-Trump electors cast ballots of their own, however, they have no legal significance.

Gohmert released the following statement to CBS19 regarding the lawsuit:

“The 2020 presidential election was one we’d expect to see in a banana republic, not the United States of America. In fact, the rampant fraud and unconstitutional actions that took place were so egregious that seven contested states– Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all sent dueling slates of electors to Congress. This puts Vice President Mike Pence in a position where some argue he has to choose between morality and the law. That is not the case.

“It is also critical to note that as many formerly in the mainstream media, now the Alt-Left media, continue to say that every court has said there is no evidence of fraud. That is disingenuous, deceitful, and flat out dishonest. The truth is that no court so far has had the morality and courage to allow evidence of fraud to be introduced in front of it.

