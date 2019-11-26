NEW YORK POST:



A British lottery winner killed himself after murdering his two sons and stabbing his wife in the back — after being confronted about blowing his winnings on hookers, a court heard this week.

David Stokes, 43, flipped after estranged wife Sally, 47, confronted him about a secret phone she found hidden in the kitchen in Hinckley, according to Metro UK.

It showed notifications about booking an escort — along with internet searches about date rape drugs, the paper said.

After an initial confrontation, Sally left their sons at home with their dad — who then attacked her when she returned home later, hitting her with a rolling pin and trying to suffocate her with a pillow, the outlet said.