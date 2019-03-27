AMERICAN THINKER

Nancy Pelosi is actually the most popular Democrat among Democrats, owing to her perceived capacity to fight and win against President Trump, particularly over the border wall issue. Seriously, one poll showed her ranked as number one, more popular than any of the Democrats running for president. Her record, actually, is one of miserable failure. She did achieve in fact, a government shutdown for more than a month in her bid to halt a desperately needed border wall as the migrant surge sends tens of thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants into the country with as many as five million on the way. What she paid for to achieve it was not just the flooding of the U.S. border with foreign nationals, or the suffering of the Democrats’ own constituency, the government bureaucrats whose paychecks were delayed, she also turned down an offer to regularize the immigration status of thousands of DREAMers. Legalizing the DREAMers would have been an actual victory for her, and she threw it away in her kitchen-sink bid to halt Trump’s wall.

