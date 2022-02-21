NEW YORK POST:

Los Angeles’ top prosecutor acknowledged that a 2-year prison sentence for a transgender woman convicted of sexually assaulting a girl at a restaurant may not be long enough — as he faces calls for a recall election over his lenient policies.

District Attorney George Gascón said Sunday that he would have handled Hannah Tubbs’ case differently had he known about her “disregard for the harm” that she caused her 10-year-old victim.

“While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” the prosecutor said in a statement.

“After her sentencing in our case, I became aware of extremely troubling statements she made about her case, the resolution of it and the young girl that she harmed,” he added.

