The city of Los Angeles, California, has officially declared itself a “sanctuary city” to shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — a decision that will enshrine the policy into its municipal code.

This week, the Los Angeles City Council made the official move to codify the region’s sanctuary policy, whereas prior directives were merely symbolic and thus subject to changes.

The sanctuary city designation, which mirrors California’s sanctuary state law, dictates that no city resources are used for federal immigration enforcement — barring local agencies from cooperating with ICE agents to turn criminal illegal aliens over for deportation.

The policy also requests Los Angeles officials to create routes for agencies to avoid sharing data with ICE agents.

Already, Los Angeles had been imposing a sanctuary policy that has local law enforcement releasing 75 to 100 criminal illegal aliens from its custody every day, according to data revealed in 2019.

