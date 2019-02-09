FOX NEWS:

Los Angeles officially declared itself a “sanctuary city” Friday against the backdrop of the Trump administration’s tough policies aimed at illegal immigrants.

“We declare, for all those who have been under attack in this Trump era, that this city, in this day, in this time, will be a city of sanctuary,” City Councilman Gilbert Cedillo said. “It will be a place where people will know that they will be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin, and not by who they choose to love, and not by when they got here. They will be judged by their contributions to our city.”

The City Council voted 12-2 to approve the non-binding resolution nearly a year and a half after it was first proposed. Other cities like have adopted their own sanctuary city policies.

Friday’s resolution declares Los Angeles to be a “City of Sanctuary, protecting the human rights of all our residents.”