Liliana Carrillo, a suspect in the stabbings, was taken into custody in Ponderosa, about 180 miles north of where the deaths took place

A Los Angeles mother was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after her three children — all younger than four years old — were found stabbed to death in a northwest Los Angeles apartment.

Officers were originally called to the horrifying scene around 9:30 a.m. PT when the children’s grandmother returned home from work and discovered their bodies, Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said.

Following the discovery of the stabbings, 30-year-old Liliana Carrillo allegedly carjacked a Silver Toyota pickup in the Bakersfield area, roughly 100 miles north of the scene, according to the LAPD.

Officers eventually apprehended Carillo around 2:30 p.m. PT in Ponderosa, about 180 miles north of where the crime took place in Reseda.

The bodies of the children, aged 3, 2, and 6 months old, were discovered by their grandmother when she returned home from work Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The LAPD confirmed that Carrillo is “considered the sole suspect in this case.”

