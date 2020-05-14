BREITBART

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced Wednesday evening that residents must wear masks when leaving their homes as part of the city’s ongoing effort to combat the deadly Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“And as long as you’re not doing a solitary activity or with your own household, put that mask on,” Garcetti said. “Always now.”

The new requirement “will help us get more freedoms, open up more parts of our city,” added the mayor.

Small children and some disabled individuals are exempt from the order.

