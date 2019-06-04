FOX BUSINESS:

Developers and real estate agents are struggling to sell mega-mansions in Los Angeles, according to a report.

There’s an “oversupply” of at least 50 highly expensive. spec houses currently being built in the Los Angeles area — with plenty more multimillion-dollar mansions already listed, The Wall Street Journal reported. Some of these ritzy homes with price tags in the $20 million range aren’t even officially on the market yet, an appraiser told the news outlet.

While these mansions are stunning, there’s a major problem: There aren’t enough deep-pocket buyers.

The construction of these pricey Los Angeles homes, which has reportedly been financed by individuals or private lenders, was triggered by several high-end deals around 2014 and 2015 — when the real estate market was hot in the area, the outlet noted.