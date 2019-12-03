NEW YORK POST:

A Los Angeles hiker made a gruesome discovery on a trail when they stumbled upon a decapitated head, officials said.

The hiker was walking their dog around 9 a.m. Monday in Griffith Park and came across the head, news station KCAL reported.

The victim appeared to be a man in his 40s or 50s, and was possibly living in a nearby homeless encampment, news station WRC-TV reported.

Police later discovered the rest of his body and believe he died from natural causes, the report said.

Authorities suspect his body was dismembered by animals, then swept down a hill in a rainstorm.