NY POST

Several 911 callers reported hearing loud booms and seeing flames after the California helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, according to audio released by the Los Angeles Fire Department on Monday. Some callers reported either hearing or seeing an aircraft plunge into the hilly terrain of Calabasas about 9:45 a.m. Jan. 26, according to ABC 15.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST