People in the United States illegally can now work for Los Angeles County with no requirement to provide proof of citizenship.

Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow non-citizens to work in government positions provided the position does not conflict with state or federal law.

People will still be required to provide proof of citizenship to work for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, the policy allegedly aims to better represent the “community” in city government.

“Los Angeles County is a community of immigrants from each corner of the world,” said Solis in a statement. “And while our County-government workforce reflects the community it represents, there is room for improvement. This motion seeks to make clear that the County, as one of the largest employers in the region, strives to be an inclusive and diverse workforce, and is committed to not excluding nor allowing citizenship to be a barrier to employment.”

