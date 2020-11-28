Breitbart:

“All public and private gatherings with individuals not in yoru household are prohibited, EXCEPT for church services and PROTESTS“

Los Angeles County announced Friday a temporary stay at home order effective Monday that urges residents to avoid being with people not in their household.

“The temporary order will be in place for three weeks through Dec. 20 and will allow essential and emergency workers, and those securing or providing essential and permitted services, to leave their homes,” KTLA reported.

On Twitter Friday, the county said coronavirus cases remain at “alarming levels” and the number of those hospitalized continues to increase.

In a press release, public health officials advised residents to stay home as much as possible and wear a mask when they are outside and around other people.

Here’s the notice: “except for church services and protests” it says

