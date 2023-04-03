Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath have proposed a plan to “depopulate and decarcerate” county jails, releasing criminals to address what they call a “systemic racism” in criminal justice.

Solis, a former Democratic congresswoman and Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama, and Horvath, a former mayor of West Hollywood who tried to bar President Donald Trump from the city, have proposed the plan, which will be voted on at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

The plan states: “To depopulate and decarcerate is a monumental task, and the Board is committed to redress historical wrongs, deeply rooted in systemic racism and prejudice, and reverse status quo responses to poverty, mental health and medical needs, and substance use dependencies.” It calls for the Supervisors to declare a “humanitarian crisis” and to take steps to reduce the population of inmates through various kinds of releases.

