A petition to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has been found insufficient to qualify for a ballot.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorded/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said his office had completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Gascon.

“Based on the examination and verification, which conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Elections Code, and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid,” Logan’s office said in a press release.

To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures.

