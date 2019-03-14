PAGE SIX:

Lori Louhglin’s daughter was celebrating spring break on a yacht owned by a USC board of trustees member the same day her mother was ensnared in a widespread college bribery case, according to a new report.

Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade was on Rick Caruso’s yacht in the Bahamas when federal prosecutors announced her mother would be charged with paying bribes to get her daughter accepted to USC, TMZ reported.

Olivia Jade and Caruso’s daughter, Gianna, are friends and appear in social media posts together, the gossip site reported.

Loughlin, who starred in the hit sitcom “Full House” in the 1990s, paid $500,000 with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California — by pretending the girls were crew athletes, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jade returned to the US after her mother was charged, according to the report.