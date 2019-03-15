PAGE SIX:

Days before actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were busted by the feds as part of a high-profile college admissions cheating scam, their younger daughter — popular YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli — revealed that her father “faked” his way through his education.

In a March 8 interview with the “Zach Sang Show,”Olivia Jade, 19, revealed that she looks to her dad, who launched the fashion line Mossimo, for “inspiration.”

“He didn’t come from a lot, so it’s cool to see that he built it all himself,” the influencer shared. “He, like, built his whole entire brand and he wasn’t actually, like, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, ever enrolled in college.”

“But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought was going to college,” she said. “That’s, like, such a different time. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but it’s OK.”

She also revealed that her parents had pushed her into attending the University of Southern California because neither of them had attended higher education.