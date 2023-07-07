chroniclet.com

The Lorain Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer shooting a family’s dog. The incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon near Oberlin Avenue and West Eighth Street, remains under investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards and outside consultants, according to police The body camera footage from Officer Elliott Palmer was released “in order for the department to be fully transparent about the incident,” according to a statement by Acting Police Chief Capt. Michael Failing. “We know the public wants to know more about what happened, which is why we’re moving quickly to gather the facts. We will provide that information as soon as we know more.” The approximately five-minute-long video starts when Palmer is already on the scene, and is muted until after Palmer shoots the dog. There are three dogs visible in the footage, including a dog that comes up to Palmer just as the video starts before running into a neighboring yard. A woman can be seen trying to hold onto two other dogs by their tails, and one of the dogs gets away from her as Palmer is walking up. The dog that got away runs toward Palmer. He backs up and the dog curves away from him toward the street. Palmer shoots the dog, named Dixie, when she is in the middle of the road, running away from him. In the video, Dixie gets up and drags her hind legs until she is at the end of a neighbor’s driveway.

