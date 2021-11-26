SFGATE

40 suspects who broke into Marin store also tried to ransack Bay Area shop, police say

Police in Larkspur and Palo Alto believe the same group of 30-40 suspects ransacked consignment shops in both towns. The first incident occurred at The RealReal luxury consignment store in Larkspur’s Marin County Mart. Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, a security guard at the shopping center called police to report dozens of people were smashing the windows of the consignment store in order to grab merchandise. Although police arrived within a few minutes, the suspects were already gone. Two hours later, police say that same group of suspects attempted to burglarize The RealReal’s downtown Palo Alto store. Palo Alto police say about 20 vehicles fled the scene before they were able to break into the store. Police said they were able to apprehend one vehicle, arresting Keyonni Marie Jones, 20, of Richmond, and Imani Kevyonna Barnes, 21, of Vallejo, on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy. According to Palo Alto police, the women had about $15,000 in merchandise from the Larkspur store in their possession. Central Marin Police say the store sustained about $250,000 in damage and stolen merchandise. After the arrest of the two suspects, Palo Alto police told their Marin counterparts they might be dealing with the same set of burglars. The two departments are now working together to find other suspects.

