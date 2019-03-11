DAILY MAIL:

Some Venezuelans have taken to looting supermarkets in Caracas during the fourth day of blackouts, which have paralysed the country.

Pictures reveal that some supermarkets in the capital have been left ransacked by desperate residents as they struggle to find food.

Security forces detained a number of people who were caught looting on Sunday, with some pictures showing looters being piled onto waiting trucks.

Armed men were seen forcefully escorting young men and women to the trucks.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a nation-wide march on Caracas to crank up the pressure on embattled President Nicolas Maduro, as the country endured its third night largely without power.

The massive blackout, crippling the oil-rich but economically troubled South American nation, has fuelled the political standoff between Guaido, who is recognised as Venezuela’s leader by more than 50 countries, and Maduro, who is clinging to power.

No national data was available about the impact of the power outage, but an NGO said at least 15 patients with advanced kidney disease died after they stopped receiving dialysis treatments in darkened hospitals.