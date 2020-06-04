One of the oldest music stores in DTLA, The International House of Music, Inc., was ransacked by looters over the weekend, who stole an estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

ABC7.COM

Employees at The International House of Music, Inc., started cleaning up the shattered glass and destruction left by looters after the store was ransacked Saturday night. “We just went through COVID and we were just barely about a week opening in, trying to get back in, trying to get our employees back in,” said Oscar Naranjo Jr., co-owner of the store. “We got to move forward and now with this, it’s hard.” The owners estimate hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from the music store. “It’s mixed feelings because they didn’t take everything, they didn’t burn it down. So, we’re grateful for one thing,” said Naranjo. “But the reality is they did … it’s not just on TV anymore, it’s real.” The looters left a large display of guitars nearly empty, but they didn’t ransack the entire store. The acoustic room, with about $150,000 worth of equipment was untouched. According to the owners, the lights were off in this room and the door was closed.

