Dozens of looters moved into Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield just hours after U.S. troops vacated the airfield after a nearly 20-year occupation. The district administrator for the town of Bagram, Darwaish Raufi, told the Associated Press that since the troops’ departure was not coordinated with local officials, the airfield’s gates were not secured. This allowed looters to unlawfully enter before Afghan forces could secure the airfield. “Unfortunately the Americans left without any coordination with Bagram district officials or the governor’s office,” Raufi said. “They were stopped and some have been arrested and the rest have been cleared from the base,” Raufi said while speaking with the Associated Press. The Afghan National Security and Defense Forces are now in full control of the airfield. “Right now our Afghan security forces are in control both inside and outside of the base,” Raufi said.

