‘Tis the season for looting!

Looters in Buffalo, New York were filmed taking big-screen TVs and other “essentials” over the weekend to help them survive the blizzard.

The LED glow from these big screen TVs will no doubt help keep them warm!

Looters also hit up a local liquor store.

Rumors of looting might not be exaggerated – particularly if we are talking about the Aaron's Rental up the street from me. My Arlo camera caught this possibly completely benign activity this afternoon. #BuffaloBlizzard2022 pic.twitter.com/t5zH7AXNbb — BuffScan (@BuffaloScan) December 25, 2022

From WIVB, “BPD: 8 arrests made by anti-looting detail”:

Eight arrests have been made on Tuesday by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., with four more having been announced since. Many social media videos have shown that people are taking more than just essential items. As for the eight arrests that have been made Tuesday, no additional details were made public. “This isn’t people stealing food and medicine and diapers,” Gramaglia said. “They are destroying stores, they’re stealing televisions, couches, whatever they can get their hands on. They’re opportunists, they’re taking advantage. And all you’re doing is destroying the resource you have.”