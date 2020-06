DISRN.COM

New York City looters in a $350,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan were caught on video pulling and robbing other looters of the loot they had just stole.

It appears to be the same black Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV caught on video days ago when its occupants were looting a store.

The ultra-luxury SUV has a starting price of $333,000, but its price-as-delivered regularly stretches far beyond the $350,000 mark.

