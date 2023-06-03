Looney Tunes — the classic children’s animated brand from Warner Bros. — is celebrating Pride Month by encouraging people to dress up as drag queens.

In a tweet Thursday, which was the first day of Pride Month, the official Looney Tunes Twitter account posted a tribute to Bugs Bunny in various states of female attire — though noticeably not from his turn as Brunnhilde in “What’s Opera, Doc?”

“Happy Pride, get your drag on,” Looney Tunes wrote.

Bugs Bunny has frequently donned disguises as part of the character’s many adventures, dressing both as male and female.

This isn’t the first time a Warner Bros. Discovery property has promoted drag queens.

Last month, the long-running animated TBS series American Dad! officially celebrated drag “herstory” in a new video that marked the show’s 350th episode by naming the alien character Roger as a “drag icon.”

Looney Tunes is just the latest children’s entertainment brand to embrace drag culture.

