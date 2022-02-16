THE MIRROR:

The Queen and Prince Charles put substantial pressure on Prince Andrew to settle his case with Virginia Giuffre, sources say.

By avoiding a potentially explosive civil trial, it is hoped the out-of-court deal – understood to be £12million – will stop the scandal causing even more damage to the Royal Family.

The Firm wanted a settlement agreed so the case did not overshadow the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sources close to Andrew said he still “wholly maintains his innocence” and insisted he “believes he can still find a way back into public life”.

The Duke of York, 61, is understood to have signed the deal with his sex abuse accuser Ms Giuffre, 38, late on Monday afternoon.

