A brutal brawl ensued after a woman was hit with a side of mayonnaise at a fast-food restaurant in England, prompting two men at a nearby table to get involved.

In video footage of the fight, a man is seen smacking a side order of what appears to be mayonnaise at a woman sitting with friends at a Pepe’s Piri Piri restaurant in Blackburn, Lancashire, The Sun reported.

The incident, which took place around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, started when the woman was reportedly arguing with the man who threw the sauce. After hurling the condiment, he casually walked downstairs.