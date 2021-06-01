The U.S. Sun:

Shocking moment man smacks Asian woman, 55, in the face outside Chinatown restaurant amid NYC hate crime epidemic

SURVEILLANCE video caught the moment a man cold-punched a woman to the ground in New York, just as she became the latest victim in a slew of crimes against Asians across the city and country.

An unhinged man roaming the streets of Chinatown in Manhattan on Monday slugged an innocent bystander in the face as she was walking past him, in a brazen attack all caught on restaurant video.

Posted on Twitter by New York Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, video shows a man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket walking past the restaurant when the unidentified 55-year-old woman walks in his direction.

Suddenly, the man coldly slugs the woman down to the ground as he turns around and screams “why’d you hit me for” at no one in particular.

When the woman grasps at her face and falls backwards to the ground, a man rushes to her side to check on the woman.

“Hey, you okay?” the man asked the woman, who looked unresponsive as the video ended.

More at The U.S. Sun