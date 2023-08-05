Longshot 2024 Hopeful Chris Christie Goes to Ukraine, Meets with Zelensky

Chris Christie, former Republican New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate, made a surprise stop in Ukraine on Friday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“It was an honor to meet with President @ZelenskyyUa in Ukraine and see firsthand Ukrainians have displayed in their fight against Russia,” Christie posted on X.

“America has never moved forward by ignoring the rest of the world. We can’t start now,” he said.

Christie’s visit to Ukraine follows fellow GOP presidential contender Mike Pence’s visit there in June. Neither candidate has broken into double digits of support. In fact, Christie has garnered less than 1% support, according to a recent Ipsos/Reuters poll.

Christie visited a mass Ukrainian grave in Bucha, the scene of alleged Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Christie pledged his support for Zelensky and Ukraine after the visit.

“I really suspected that if I saw this in person that it would arm me to be a better advocate for support, I think, from the stuff I saw today just now, and the meeting with the president … I think I’m much better off,” Christie said after his meeting with Zelensky, according to the New York Post.

Christie’s visit comes as a new CNN poll showed that most Americans opposed additional funding for Ukraine.

