Long-suspected link between cats and schizophrenia could be real: new study

New medical research suggests that owning a cat could double the risk of developing schizophrenia.

To reach that conclusion, scientists in Australia analyzed 17 studies published over the last 44 years from 11 different countries, including the US and the UK.

“Our findings support an association between cat exposure and an increased risk of broadly defined schizophrenia-related disorders,” the authors wrote in their analysis, published in the journal Schizophrenia Bulletin.

“We found that individuals exposed to cats had approximately twice the odds of developing schizophrenia,” wrote the research team from the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research.

Schizophrenia is a complex mental illness that often runs in families, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

