The Long Island teacher who was arrested for illegally injecting a 17-year-old boy with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without the teen’s parental consent has been reassigned from her classroom duties, according to reports.

Laura Russo, 54, who is not a doctor or authorized to administer vaccines, was busted for the New Year’s Eve incident at her Sea Cliff home, according to Nassau County police.

Russo is a science teacher with Herricks Public Schools in New Hyde Park, according to the district’s website. She has been taken out of the classroom as the criminal investigation proceeds.

“The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation,” the district said in a statement to NBC 4.

