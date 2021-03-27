The New York Post:

Meet the million-dollar cop.

The police chief of tiny, low-crime Southampton Village — pop. 3,307, with 30 sworn officers — makes more than NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

That would be the top cop of New York City, pop. 8,300,000, with about 36,000 sworn officers.

Chief Thomas Cummings was compensated $441,945.82 last year, according to village documents. His annual base pay was $263,829, easily topping Shea’s $239,092.

The village is not exactly a hotbed of crime. It has not had a murder since 2008, and last year reported no homicides, rapes, robberies or aggravated assaults. It did have two car thefts, one burglary, and 42 non-violent larcenies, according to state Division of Criminal Justice Services data.

Cummings’ massive compensation package included $86,256.66 in retirement contributions; $31,000 in extra vacation, a $23,893.02 night differential — and a $4,000 line item called “cleaning/clothing/college.” No one could fully explain what “3 Cs” taxpayers were being billed for.

But that’s not all. Whenever Cummings, 57, decides to retire, taxpayers — villagers have an average household income of about $96,250 — will have to shell out well over a million dollars in post-employment costs, including $737,073 for health benefits and $503,828 in accrued leave.

His forthcoming payday came to light at a contentious village board meeting on March 11.

