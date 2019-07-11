NY POST

A Long Island bagel shop customer was caught on camera lashing out at other patrons in a bizarre tirade about women rejecting him because of his short stature. “Why is it OK for women to say, ‘Oh you’re 5 feet’ on dating sites — you should be dead. That’s OK?” the unidentified Bagel Boss customer roared in a video shared to Twitter on Wednesday. The 45-second clip showed the vertically challenged customer at the Bay Shore location lash out at a female customer Wednesday morning before he was tackled by another, much larger man in the store. “Everywhere I go I get the same f–king smirk with the biting lip,” he shouted.

