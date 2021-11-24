DailyMail

Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, appeared before a judge in Wisconsin on Tuesday for his bail hearing

The prosecution requested a $5 million cash bail, which they said was warranted given his lengthy criminal history over 22 years in three states. He also has a history of social media activity with violent themes

Now-deleted Facebook account showed the alleged killer had encouraged knocking ‘white ppl [the f**k] out’

Under Wisconsin law, Brooks must pay 100 percent – the full $5 million – of his bail in order to be freed, rather than a percentage as applicable in some states

Brooks was out on a $1,000 bail when he killed six people on Sunday – and his being set bail again on Tuesday infuriated the families of those affected

Police officers from Waukesha stated that Brooks appeared to zig zag his vehicle towards the pedestrians, speeding up until he was driving at around 25mph. One officer said Brooks showed no emotion

Death toll on Tuesday rose to six, with a child added to the five known victims. Number of injured rose to 62

Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was named by relatives on Tuesday as the sixth victim, having died in hospital from his injuries, while his brother Tucker, 12, suffered a fractured skull

Anger mounted Tuesday after bail for a man accused of killing six and injuring 62 others by plowing his SUV into them at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin was set at $5 million – despite him having already been free on bail from a previous crime at the time of Sunday’s carnage. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was free on a $1,000 bail when he careened into the parade crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin. On Tuesday – as it was learned a sixth victim, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, had died of his injuries – bail was once again set for Brooks. Waukesha police have identified Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leana ‘Lee’ Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 82 as the other five victims. Under Wisconsin law, Brooks must pay 100 percent – the full $5 million – of his bail in order to be freed, rather than a percentage as applicable in some states. While a bail bondsman could provide the fee, the person requesting the bond would typically have to put a portion of the bail, as well. Judge Kevin Costello said the sum was ‘extraordinarily high’ for the ‘indigent’ Brooks, but critics pointed out that there was nothing to prevent someone from volunteering to pay the $5 million fee or crowdsource the cash. That’s what happened with Kyle Rittenhouse, who was on Friday acquitted of murder in August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, whose bail had been set at $2 million but his supporters crowdfunded the cash.

