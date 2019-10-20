Breitbart:

A Tucson, Arizona, woman shot and killed one home invasion suspect and fatally wounded another after waking to strange noises in the night.

AZ Central reports the incident occurred on Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. Tucson police spokesman Officer Frank Magos indicates that the woman investigated the noise and discovered two men allegedly trying to make entry into her home.

Magos said, “She confronted them, she armed herself with a firearm and shots were fired and that info was relayed to us by 911.”

Tucson.com reports the identity of the alleged invaders as 18-year-old Corey Teixeira and 18-year-old Ali Mohamed, both of whom were in the backyard when police arrived.