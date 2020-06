BizPacReview:

A single player stood with her hand over her heart during the playing of the National Anthem ahead of a match at the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Saturday in Herriman, Utah.

According to reporters, all starters on the Portland Thorns took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, while all players on the North Carolina Courage except one — Katelyn Rowland — did as well.

Photos of Rowland standing went viral on social media.

