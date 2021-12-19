DAILY MAIL:

A large group of people opposed to Covid-19 restrictions gathered in Westminster to demonstrate against Boris Johnson’s Plan B announcement.

A handful of Met Police officers suffered ‘minor injuries’ while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through Parliament Square at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Video footage of the incident shows antagonistic protesters remonstrating with police.

As well as Plan B, the demonstrators are opposed to the possible introduction of vaccine passports and the future imposition of a more restrictive Plan C.

Later in the afternoon, at around 3pm, another crowd of protestors stopped on Regent Street where they began abusing people inside and hurling eggs at the property, police said.

Officers remain in the area to ‘monitor the situation’. No arrests have been made.

