The London Bridge stabbing suspect wanted to carry out “Mumbai-style attacks” in the UK but had no trouble taking the country’s benefits, according to reports. Usman Khan, a Briton born to Pakistani parents, was once recorded by police boasting that his unemployment benefits could bring in the same amount in a day that people in Kashmir made in a month, the Sun reported. “On jobseeker’s allowance we can earn that, never mind working for that,” he was recorded as saying, according to the paper.
