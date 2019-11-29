THE SUN:

POLICE have shot dead a terrorist wearing a fake suicide vest after at least 12 people were injured in a terror attack at London Bridge today.

Terrifying footage from the scene shows armed officers pointing their weapons at a man lying prone on the floor.

Video footage shows heavily armed cops and members of the public surrounding and grappling with a man who is lying on the ground on the north side of the bridge.

The armed cops then order the members of the public to step away from the man before he is shot by one of the firearms officers.

It is believed that six people have been injured with three in a life-threatening injury.

A lorry has been left jacknifed across the bridge, the scene of the 2017 terror attack which killed eight.