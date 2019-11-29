DAILY MAIL:

The knife attacker shot dead on London Bridge was known to police and had connections to terror groups, a security source said.

The attacker had links to Islamist terror groups, the security source added.

The knife-wielding terrorist, who was wearing a fake suicide vest and has not been named, was killed on London Bridge on Friday afternoon in full view of horrified onlookers.

The attacker was a convicted terrorist who had served time in prison and was wearing an electronic tag, according to The Times newspaper. The paper added he was attending a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation being held at Fishmongers’ Hall and ‘threatened to blow up’ the building.

The man had two knives on his possession when he carried out the attack.

