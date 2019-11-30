INDEPENDENT UK:

The attacker shot dead on London Bridgewas known to police and had connections to terror groups.

The man, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, killed two people and injured three in the attack.

He has not yet been named.

The attacker was a convicted terrorist with previous links to al-Muhajiroun, the group led by Anjem Choudry and dubbed Britain’s “most proliﬁc and dangerous extremist group”, The Independent understands.

Al-Muhajiroun was regenerating after a number of supporters were released from prison, this website reported in February.

