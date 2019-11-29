THE SUN:

HIS is the moment hero passers-by armed with sticks and a fire extinguisher tackle a terrorist before armed police shoot him dead on London Bridge this afternoon.

Two shocking videos taken from more than one witness on the bridge, show a group of bystanders tackling a man who was wearing a fake suicide vest on the pavement.

One man dressed in a suit “ran through traffic” to seize the a massive blade from the terrorist before walking away from the scene and ushering innocent pedestrians away.

Images from the scene show what appears to be a second knife on the ground close to his body.

Amazingly brave Londoners fought off the terrorist armed with sticks and a fire extinguisher.

Witness Guy Lawrence, 48, said he saw a man running out of a building, believed to be Fishmongers’ Hall, armed with two 20cm kitchen knives.