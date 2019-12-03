NEW YORK POST:

One of the heroes who battled the London Bridge attacker was knifed five times — but still battled the terrorist “until the end,” according to a new report.

Lukasz Koczocik, a worker at the Fishmongers Hall, where Cambridge University was hosting a prison rehabilitation conference Friday, was cleaning glasses in the basement when he heard people screaming — and ran into the fray, the Telegraph reported.

Media reports initially indicated that Koczocik was the man seen in photos battling attacker Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk on the London Bridge, but that was, in fact, another person, the Independent reported.

But his role was similarly heroic, according to Fishmongers’ Hall chief executive Toby Williamson.

“The scream was so loud that as a first aider, he makes a choice,” Williamson told “BBC Breakfast” Monday. “He goes toward the trouble. Lukasz gets there on the first floor of the building just behind me and it’s pretty clear that there’s a bad guy.”

“Khan’s got two knives in his hands, there’s blood, there’s screams, there’s chaos,” Williamson continued. “Lukasz pulls off the wall this long stick, he charges towards the bad guy and he impacts him on the chest, and there’s clearly something here that is protective, and it doesn’t make any sort of impact.”