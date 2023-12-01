London Borough Cancels Hanukkah Menorah: ‘Could Risk Further Inflaming Tensions’

A London local council has cancelled its annual Hanukkah candles this year as doing so could “risk further inflaming tensions within our communities”, they say.Havering Council in East London is scaling back its Hanukkah celebration this year, and won’t put up a Menorah for eight days and nights, and will instead have a “temporary instillation and event” on December 7th which ITV London reports “will be taken down after”.

The council said, per the report, that their decision to cancel the outdoor menorah was in no way motivated by any feeling of antisemitism on behalf of their organisation, but rather from fear the candelabra could be vandalised. Proceeding with erecting the menorah could “risk further inflaming tensions within our communities”, it was claimed, because of “escalating tensions from the conflict in the Middle East”.There had been an “increase in the number of hate crimes in Havering, both towards the Jewish and Muslim community”, it was claimed, and putting up the menorah would “not be without risk to the council, our partners, staff and local residents.”

