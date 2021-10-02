THE DAILY CALLER:

The general manager of Lockheed’s most secretive arm, known as “Skunk Works”, refused to comment Tuesday on a mysterious aviation technology spotted recently at a Lockheed testing facility in the Mojave Desert outside of Palmdale, California.

A video began making the rounds on Twitter Sept. 22 exposing an oddly shaped, sleek aircraft being loaded onto a flatbed trailer.

The video was re-posted by Ruben Hofs, an aviation enthusiast, who he says stumbled across it on TikTok.

Hofs, intrigued with the scaffolding in the background of the video, cross-referenced it with Google Maps and figured out that it was likely filmed at Skunk Works’ Helendale Radar Cross Section Facility.

Skunk Works, a military aviation technology division of Lockheed Martin, formally known as the Advanced Development Program, develops many top-secret U.S. military aircraft.

