The Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is being detained in U.S. custody, law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Atlantic confirmed Sunday.

AP reports Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service released a statement outlining “the families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been told that the suspect Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is in U.S. custody.”

The December, 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town killed 259 people aboard the plane and 11 on the ground. Many of the victims were American.

The U.S. Justice Department also offered a confirmation of its own regarding Mas’ud and his links to one of the most high-profile aviation terrorist attacks in modern history.

