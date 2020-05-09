Daily Mail:

Hart and a woman who was accompanying him can be seen with masks on and a Nazi flag that they use Velcro to attach

The woman with Hart is wearing a shirt with a version of Pepe The Frog as a frog

Popular frog has become increasingly associated with alt-right imagery and anti-Semitic and racist ideology.

Hart lies to deputies when they ask him if the store employee offered him a replacement mask, an exchange he filmed earlier in the clip

When a deputy explains that the Nazi flag is an ‘offensive symbol,’ Hart responds: ‘I see the LGBT flag and that is offensive to me and I don’t call the cops’

The couple eventually remove their masks and make their way through the check out line

A California man sported a Nazi Swastika flag on his mask while grocery shopping in the same town where a man wore a KKK hood in another store, in an apparent jab at Governor Gavin Newsom.

Dustin Hart, who goes by Dusty Shekel on social media, posted a 14-minute clip of his encounter in a Santee Food 4 Less on Bit Chute – a video hosting platform that appeals to the far right and conspiracy theorist.

‘We were peacefully protesting all the crazy lockdown rules that have been and are continuing to be enforced here in San Diego, California,’ the 32-year-old said in the post.

‘These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left. Now we are unemployed and literally have nothing better to do and no where else we are allowed to be.’

