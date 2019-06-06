BREITBART:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly told her caucus leaders Tuesday evening that she wants to see President Donald Trump in prison — but that she does not want to undertake impeachment proceedings against him right now.

Politico reported Wednesday evening that “multiple Democratic sources familiar with” a meeting between Pelosi and several party leaders quoted her as telling them: “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”

Pelosi reportedly pushed back against pressure from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), who has pressed the speaker to approve the start of impeachment proceedings. According to Politico, Pelosi prefers to take a different approach: defeat Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and then prosecute him and send him to prison. (Special Counsel Robert Mueller confirmed last month in a public statement that a sitting president cannot be indicted.)