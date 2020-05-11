NY POST

A San Francisco law school, business owners and local residents are suing the city to force it to clean up the Tenderloin neighborhood — alleging an almost 300 percent spike in homeless shanty towns, drug dealing and feces-covered sidewalks have made conditions “insufferable.” The lawsuit, filed in federal court May 4 by a group of plaintiffs led by the University of California Hastings College of the Law, seeks a court order to stop the city from using the neighborhood as a “containment zone” for homeless encampments. “Open-air drug sales and other criminal activity, plus crowds of drug users and sidewalk-blocking tents, pervade and threaten the health and lives of all of the Tenderloin’s residents,” the lawsuit reads. “What has long been suffered in the Tenderloin has become insufferable.”

