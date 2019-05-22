CBS LOS ANGELES:

An unknown number of migrants were recently flown into Murrieta’s Border Patrol facility and some in the community were quick to stand in front of the gates to let them know they’re not welcome to stay.

Murrieta resident Bob Kowell says he’s all for legal immigration but told CBSLA’s Nicole Comstock that a source informed him of 100 undocumented immigrants being flown in from the Texas border to San Diego, then bussed to Murrieta over the weekend to be processed.

“We can be called a racist and we’ll just smile. Because we don’t care,” said Kowell. “We’re watching to see where and when they’ll move.”

He said that a source told him that the migrants will eventually be dropped off at strip malls and bus stations throughout the valley.

The Murrieta Police Department, however, said that is not true.

According to the Murrieta Police Department, “Our chief Sean Hatton contacted the commander of the border patrol station in Murrieta and was assured from him that there was not going to be any immigrants released from the Murrieta border patrol station.”

Capt. Rob Firms said the police department wanted to set the record straight right away because of the heated protests that happened here the last time migrants came for processing in 2014.

“We had 1,000 people here probably and the buses were stopped by the people,” said Kowell.